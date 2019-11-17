Wind, snow on its way to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet announced a weather forecast for November 18, Kazinform reports.

Fog, snowstorm and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

A snowstorm, glaze-ice and wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket some areas of the regions during night and morning hours.

Foggy weather will rule the day in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast for Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kostanay regions.