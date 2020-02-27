Wind-powered generation plant under construction in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A wind-powered plant is being built in Sarysu district of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It should be noted that the first industrial win-powered generation plan was launched in Zhambyl region’s mountain pass Muzbel.

In Kordai, Talas and Sarysu areas of the region annual average wind speed reaches 6 mps and more. Today wind farms are being constructed in Kordai and Sarysu districts of the region.

The largest in the Central Asia joint project of a Chinese company «China Power International Holding Limited» (CPIH) and Kazakhstani company «Visor» of JCS «Zhanatas Wind-Power Station». The designed capacity of «Zhanatas Wind-Power Station» is 100 mega-watts. In the future it is planned to increase its capacity to 400 mega-watts. «Zhanatas Wind-Power Station» will annually produce 350 million kwe which will be supplied to the country’s power-transmission system.

It is worth noting that Zhambyl region has 10 objects of wind-powered stations with the total capacity of 168.7 Mega Watts including four hydroelectric generating stations’ total capacity is 15.1 Mega Watts, three wind-powered generation plants with the total capacity of 53.1 Mega Watts and three solar electric generating stations with the total capacity of 100.5 Mega Watts.