Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Wind and heavy rains forecast for north and east of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 August 2021, 07:43
Wind and heavy rains forecast for north and east of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will rule the day in northern, eastern, southeastern and central Kazakhstan. It will bring scattered showers and downpours to the northeast and east of the country. Hot and dry weather is forecast for the west and south of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan and Atyrau regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Thunderstorms are expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Hail may hit Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar region at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events