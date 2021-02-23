Go to the main site
    Wind and blizzard in store for most regions of Kazakhstan Feb 23

    23 February 2021, 07:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, February 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. According to meteorologists, only southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind with gusts of 23-28 mps and even 30 mps is forecast to batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions.

    Along with gusty wind, blizzard may hit parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, MangistauAktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Portions of Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

    Meteorologists warn Kazakhstani motorists to use caution as ice slick will cover roads in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

