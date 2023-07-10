Go to the main site
    Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina makes quarter-finals after Haddad Maia quits

    10 July 2023, 20:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina made it to quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, after Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia took a medial timeout in the 18th minute to the game and left for locker room, Kazinform learned from Sport Shredingera Telegram channel.

    The match was interrupted in the first set with the score 3:1 in favor of Elena Rybakina.

    Later, Haddad Maia tried to continue the game, but then quit in tears.

    In the quarterfinals, Rybakina may repeat last year's Wimbledon finals. She will play vs the winner of the match between Ons Jabeur from Tunisia and Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
