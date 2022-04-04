Go to the main site
    Will Kazakhstani TV channels air Golovkin vs Murata unification bout

    4 April 2022, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1,36 KOs) is set to face Japanese Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) in their WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight title unification bout this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The unification fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena on 9 April.

    Kazakhstani TV channels haven’t officially announced the live broadcast of the Golovkin vs Murata showdown. However, Qazaqstan TV channel has a slot for a boxing event in its TV guide on 9 April.

    The live broadcast of the unification bout will be available on DAZN sports streaming service. It will be broadcast in over 200 countries (except for Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan).


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

