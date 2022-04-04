Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Will Kazakhstani TV channels air Golovkin vs Murata unification bout

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 10:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (41-1-1,36 KOs) is set to face Japanese Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) in their WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight title unification bout this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The unification fight will take place at Saitama Super Arena on 9 April.

Kazakhstani TV channels haven’t officially announced the live broadcast of the Golovkin vs Murata showdown. However, Qazaqstan TV channel has a slot for a boxing event in its TV guide on 9 April.

The live broadcast of the unification bout will be available on DAZN sports streaming service. It will be broadcast in over 200 countries (except for Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan).


