Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Will Kazakhstan reduce oil production? – Vice Minister of Energy

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 March 2020, 20:42
Will Kazakhstan reduce oil production? – Vice Minister of Energy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov expressed his opinion regarding the possible oil production cut in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have conducted a preliminary analysis of the impact of various price scenarios on the level of oil production in Kazakhstan. In general, various companies’ expenditures vary significantly depending on the stage of deposit development. Lifting costs at large projects comprise $10 per barrel. With the consideration of transportation costs, prices may reach $25 dollars per barrel. As for older deposits which have been developed for a long time, costs may reach $30-35 per barrel since there are expenditures associated with transportation, production and taxes,» the Vice Minister said.

He added that in the current price corridor, Kazakhstan does not expect any pressure on the oil output level.

«Together with the companies we carry out a detailed analysis of the situation at various price scenarios, up to $20-25 per barrel. I believe that the analysis will be compiled as soon as possible,» Asset Magauov noted.


Government of Kazakhstan   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires