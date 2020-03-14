Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Will Kazakh capital declare state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns?

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 14:00
Will Kazakh capital declare state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –The Public Heathcare Department of Nur-Sultan revealed whether the Kazakh capital is going to declare the state of emergency amid coronavirus scare, Kazinform reports.

At the press conference at the Central Communications Service Saule Kisikova, Head of the Public Healthcare Department, said the decision on the state of emergency is made by a chief sanitary doctor when 5 cases of coronavirus infection are registered.

«We are working on the process,» Kisikova told journalists at the press conference.

The first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Nur-Sultan on March 13. A Kazakhstani woman tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Milan via Moscow-Nur-Sultan flight.

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus today. One of them, a woman, returned to Nur-Sultan from Warsaw.


Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session