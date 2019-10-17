Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year: The best images of 2019

    17 October 2019, 15:09

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Photographer Yongqing Bao's snapshot of a fight between a Tibetan fox and a marmot was named the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

    Titled «The Moment», the photograph was taken on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China, TASS reports.

    More than 48,000 people from 100 countries entered this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, which is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. TASS selected the best images of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events