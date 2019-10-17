Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: The best images of 2019

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 October 2019, 15:09
Wildlife Photographer of the Year: The best images of 2019

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Photographer Yongqing Bao's snapshot of a fight between a Tibetan fox and a marmot was named the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Titled «The Moment», the photograph was taken on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China, TASS reports.

More than 48,000 people from 100 countries entered this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, which is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London. TASS selected the best images of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

World News   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year