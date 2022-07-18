Wildfires torch southern Europe, North Africa as deadly heat wave drags on

MADRID. KAZINFORM Several wildfires continued to scorch parts of Spain, Portugal, France and Morocco on Sunday amid searing temperatures brought on by a heat wave, EFE reports.

Blazes have incinerated thousands of hectares of land in Spain, where weather warnings were in effect in a number of provinces that could see temperatures hit 42C (108F).

Many of the 3,000 people evacuated from an expansive fire in Mijas, above the Costa del Sol in southern Spain have been able to return home although the Red Cross has kept two temporary accommodation centers open, emergency services said.

Photo: efe.com