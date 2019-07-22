Go to the main site
    Wildfires sweep through 140,600 hectares in Russian regions

    22 July 2019, 12:22

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Wildfires are blazing on the territory of over 140,600 hectares in Russian regions, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Monday, TASS reports.

    «As of 12am on 22 July 2019, 133 forest fires are reported on the territory of 140,613 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway,» the press service said.

    Large forest fires are reported in the Irkutsk (89,076 hectares), Krasnoyarsk (38,930 hectares) and Buryatia (10,600 hectares) regions. Wildfires are also reported in eight other regions.

    Over 2,500 people and 366 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing forest fires.

    The state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, as well as in parts of the Buryatia and Yakutia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Russia
