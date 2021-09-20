Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Wildfires surrounding California's sequoia groves spread to almost 40,000 acres

    20 September 2021, 18:40

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Two huge wildfires, the Windy and KNP Complex fires, burning around the Sequoia National Forest and the Sequoia National Park in U.S. state California, spread to 18,075 acres (73.1 square km) and 21,777 acres (88.1 square km) respectively on Sunday.

    A statement released by the Sequoia National Park on Saturday said the KNP Complex reached the Four Guardsmen in the Giant Forest. The Giant Forest is the home for over 2,000 giant sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree - the world's largest tree by volume. The Four Guardsmen is a colonnade of four giant sequoias located near the south gate of the forest, Xinhua reports.

    But the statement added that «fuel removal efforts by firefighters, combined with structure wrap applied by crews to the base of the iconic sequoia trees, successfully protected these national treasures.»

    The blazes swirling around California's giant sequoia trees prompted more evacuations Sunday as they spread toward communities surrounding the forests, while the authority warned that the fires would remain active throughout the night.

    The historic sequoia trees in Sierra Nevada mountains, which are thousands of years old and grew to be hundreds of feet tall, were increasingly threatened by drought, climate change and extreme fire. Last year, the Castle Fire wiped out 10 percent of the world's native sequoias, according to the National Park Service.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    At least 10 killed, 25 others in hospital after wedding bus crashes in Australia
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region