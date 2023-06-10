Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Fire-Fighting Service Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies Nurbolat Derbisov told mass media about the situation with the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the situation has stabilized. Eight helicopters are battling the fire now. However, high temperatures, large burning area and wind gusts sometimes reaching 10 meters per second are complicating the fire extinguishing works.

«We do our best to localize the fire,» he added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to use all available technical and human resources to counter the fires in Abai region, to prevent the spread of the disaster and ensure safety of the locals and their property.

As reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the area of 3000 square meters. A helicopter was called in to battle the fire. The preliminary area of the fire has already reached 60,000 hectares.

The Head of State tasked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin to immediately respond to the site and lead the fight against the disaster.

The government and the regional administration were tasked to provide all required assistance to the families of the dead.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, three foresters died. Another 11 forestry workers have been reported missing. Search works are underway. 316 people have been evacuated.

The President has also postponed his official visit to Vietnam slated for June 11-13.