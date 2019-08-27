Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wildfires sear through 43,300 hectares of Russia's forests

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 August 2019, 14:27
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Over 90 wildfires are blazing on the territory of 43,300 hectares in Russian regions, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Tuesday. On Monday, wildfires were registered on the territory of 56,000 hectares.

«As of 12am Moscow time on 27 August 2019, 91 wildfires were registered on the territory of 43,335 hectares in Russia, with active firefighting efforts underway,» the press service said. In the past 24 hours, firefighters have extinguished 36 wildfires, TASS reports.

Most wildfires are currenlty registered in Krasnoyask (19,500 hectares), Kamchatka (11,900 hectares) and Chukotka (8,400 hectares) regions. Forest fires are also reported in Irkutsk, Amur, Magadan, Yakutia and Zabaikalye regions.

A total of 1,200 people and 133 units of equipment are involved in combating wildfires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in two Russian regions.

