Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Wildfires in Siberia, Far East shrink to 2.4 mln hectares

    5 August 2019, 17:11

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The area of wildfires raging in Siberia and the Far East has declined to 2.4 mln hectares, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Monday.

    Last week,wildfires were blazing on the area of more than 2.8 mln hectares. «Thewildfire area has decreased to 2.4 mln hectares. Some 441 active fire hotbedsare still reported and 31 of them have been localized,» the ministry said, TASS reports.

    TheEmergencies Ministry’s aircraft have poured nearly 900 tonnes of water on thefire hotbeds over the past 24 hours. Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and MilMi-8 helicopters have been employed to battle wildfires in Siberia’s Yakutia,Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions.

    TheEmergencies Ministry’s airmobile task forces bringing together 611 personneland 32 pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish wildfires. Morethan 400 personnel and 13 units of equipment are on alert.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Environment Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published