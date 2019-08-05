Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Wildfires in Siberia, Far East shrink to 2.4 mln hectares

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 August 2019, 17:11
Wildfires in Siberia, Far East shrink to 2.4 mln hectares

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The area of wildfires raging in Siberia and the Far East has declined to 2.4 mln hectares, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Monday.

Last week, wildfires were blazing on the area of more than 2.8 mln hectares. «The wildfire area has decreased to 2.4 mln hectares. Some 441 active fire hotbeds are still reported and 31 of them have been localized,» the ministry said, TASS reports.

The Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft have poured nearly 900 tonnes of water on the fire hotbeds over the past 24 hours. Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and Mil Mi-8 helicopters have been employed to battle wildfires in Siberia’s Yakutia, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions.

The Emergencies Ministry’s airmobile task forces bringing together 611 personnel and 32 pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish wildfires. More than 400 personnel and 13 units of equipment are on alert.

Incidents    Environment   Russia    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region