Wildfires in Pavlodar rgn: State of emergency set to be declared in 3 rural areas

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The state of emergency is to be declared in three areas of Shcherbaktinskiy district, Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

According to head of Shcherbaktinskiy district Azilkhan Abeuov, the state of emergency is to be in place in Aleksandrovskiy, Galkino, and Shaldai rural areas with no human settlement.

Such a decision was made due to the size of the fire, fuel expenses, and large amounts of water needed to put out the fire. According to Abeuov, the exact number of animals killed and trees burnt will become known after the fire is fully put out.

Earlier it was reported that the fire on the area of 850 ha was localized with the firefighters working round-the-clock.

The state of emergency is set to be in place until the fire is fully liquidated, which is expected to be done in a week as the regional administration and emergency situations department predict.

It was previously reported that the wildfire covering the area of 850 ha occurred in the forest areas of Shcherbaktinskiy district, Pavlodar region last weekend.