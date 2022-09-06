Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wildfires in Kostanay: threat to populated areas lifted, no outside fire

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2022, 09:00
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM As the emergency operations centre of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry reports, the wildfire threat to the populated areas in Auliekol district has been lifted. There is no outside fire, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, 91 houses, including 85 in Amankaragay and 6 in Ozernoye village were damaged as the wildfires broke out in Kostanay region and spread to the adjacent rural settlements. People were evacuated to safer places. 1 was killed, and 11 were injured and got burned in the fire that devastated the region.

224 units of equipment, 7 aircraft, 5 fire trains, and 2,193 people were fighting the fire.

On September 5 the Kostanay region Governor declared a local state of emergency in Auliekol and Karasu districts.

Firefighters are still struggling to contain the fire, it said in a statement.


Photo:facebook.com/qrtjm


Kostanay region    Wildfires  
