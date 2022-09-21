Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wildfires in Kostanay: human factor is not excluded, Minister
21 September 2022, 12:30

Wildfires in Kostanay: human factor is not excluded, Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliin said that investigation will determine the causes of large fires that occurred early September in Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

He added that human factor is not excluded.

«The General Prosecutor’s Office opened the criminal investigation into the lack of responsible care and attempted arson. Investigative measures will find those responsible,» the Minister briefed reporters after the Government meeting.

«There were neither weather warnings, nor lightnings or dry thunderstorms. One of the versions is still a human factor,» he added.

On September 10 the wildfires in Auliekol district in Kostanay region were suppressed at 10:00 a.m. The fires outbroke on September 2 at 03:10 p.m. in Basman and Semiozoyrnyi forest lands in Auliekol district. The fires ravaged 43,000 ha of forests, damaged 91 houses in two rural settlements. 12 people were injured.


