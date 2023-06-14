Go to the main site
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas

    14 June 2023, 18:15

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The firefighting efforts are underway near the villages of Podnebesnoye, Shulbinsk, Zhernovka, as well as Kashtakskiy forestry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    According to the operations headquarters, the fire poses no immediate threat to the settlements.

    According to the press service, the aerovisual examination carried out today morning showed the forces and resources to put out the fire were centered in the Kashtakskiy forestry. Thanks to rapid action and well-coordinated work it was possible to prevent further spread of the fire,» the press service said in a statement.

    The Ministry added that real-time footages from helicopters allow to monitor the situation on the firefront and effectively carry out discharges of water. Over 6,000 thousand tons of water have been discharged since the beginning of the fires.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Abai region Wildfires
