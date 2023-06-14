Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2023, 18:15
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The firefighting efforts are underway near the villages of Podnebesnoye, Shulbinsk, Zhernovka, as well as Kashtakskiy forestry, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

According to the operations headquarters, the fire poses no immediate threat to the settlements.

According to the press service, the aerovisual examination carried out today morning showed the forces and resources to put out the fire were centered in the Kashtakskiy forestry. Thanks to rapid action and well-coordinated work it was possible to prevent further spread of the fire,» the press service said in a statement.

The Ministry added that real-time footages from helicopters allow to monitor the situation on the firefront and effectively carry out discharges of water. Over 6,000 thousand tons of water have been discharged since the beginning of the fires.


Abai region   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan