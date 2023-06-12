Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin paid a visit to the Kazakh embassy in Dushanbe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Muhriddin handed over a letter of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the deaths of people as a result of the major wildfires in Abai region on behalf of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

«I with deep sadness received the news of the massive fires and extensive damages in Abai region – east Kazakhstan, causing deaths among people. We offer our sincere condolences to the entire brotherly people of Kazakhstan, family members and close ones of those died. We’re confident that the aftermath of this disaster will be surmounted as early as possible through the efforts of the Kazakhstani government and people soon,» reads the letter.

On behalf of the Tajik government, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin expressed condolences and supportive words to the families of those killed and made an entry in the book of condolences at the embassy.