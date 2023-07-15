Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Wildfires in Abai region spread up to 350 ha

    15 July 2023, 18:46

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM The wildfires broke out in Semey ormany increased in size reaching 350 hectares, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    As earlier reported, the dry wood and trees caught the fire today, July 15, at 11:40 a.m. in the territory of the Begensky forestry. 100 people and over 20 units of equipment were deployed to battle the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry sent helicopters to the region.

    Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev who was paying a working visit to Borodulikha district left for Beskaragai district.

    The wildfires crisis centre was established at the ground of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry’s situations centre to eliminate the fire consequences.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Israel sending emergency relief workers to aid Cyprus during wildfires outbreak
    Large wildfire erupts in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people