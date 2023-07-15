Wildfires in Abai region spread up to 350 ha

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The wildfires broke out in Semey ormany increased in size reaching 350 hectares, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.



As earlier reported, the dry wood and trees caught the fire today, July 15, at 11:40 a.m. in the territory of the Begensky forestry. 100 people and over 20 units of equipment were deployed to battle the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry sent helicopters to the region.

Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev who was paying a working visit to Borodulikha district left for Beskaragai district.

The wildfires crisis centre was established at the ground of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry’s situations centre to eliminate the fire consequences.