Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Wildfires in Abai region: Emergency situations declared in Beskaragai district

    15 July 2023, 17:30

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Emergency situations was declared in Beskaragai district of Abai region due to the wildfires occurred at Shoshkaly resort, Kazinform reports.

    Authorities ask people to avoid traveling towards the Shoshkaly lakes.

    The fire broke out today at 11:40 a.m. in the territory of the Begensky forestry. 100 people and over 20 units of equipment were deployed to battle the fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry sent helicopters to the region.

    Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev who was paying a working visit to Borodulikha district left for Beskaragai district.

    The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed, Syrym Sharipkhanov left for Abai region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Israel sending emergency relief workers to aid Cyprus during wildfires outbreak
    Large wildfire erupts in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people