Wildfires devastate 7,000 hectares over weekend in central Portugal

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Wildfires destroyed 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) over the weekend in central Portugal, local authorities estimated, Anadolu reports.

A wildfire broke out last Friday in the town of Castelo Branco in the central part of the country, the French daily Le Figaro said on Monday.

The blazes were estimated to have burned an area of 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) over the weekend, the daily said, citing concerned authorities.

While the entire country is on high alert due to the fires, firefighters have been mobilized and are ready to intervene, it added.

Over a thousand firefighters were deployed on Monday to fight the blazes in the towns of Ourem (center) and Odemira (south), the National Civil Protection Authority announced.