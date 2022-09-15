Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wildfires continue in SW France burning over 3,700 hectares land
15 September 2022, 16:25

PARIS. KAZINFORM Wildfires continue on Wednesday in France's southwestern department of Gironde, with more than 3,700 hectares of land burnt since Monday, the Prefecture of Gironde announced Wednesday in a press release.

The Prefecture added that the gendarmes evacuated on Wednesday 1,000 more people as a preventive measure, bringing the total number of evacuees to 1,840 since Monday, Xinhua reports.

«More than 1,000 firefighters from Gironde and other departments are being mobilized. Six Canadairs, three Dash (plane) and two water bomber helicopters were deployed today for troublesome zones,» the Prefecture said.

The Prefecture said emergency accommodations are being offered to evacuees in Le Porge and other municipalities.

The Prefecture noted that the wildfires are «controlled» but remain «active» due to the strong winds.

It also reminded residents near wildfire zones to wear FFP2 or FFP3 masks to prevent them from inhaling wildfire smoke.

More than 30,000 hectares of land had been burned in the department of Gironde this summer due to dry weather and heatwaves, local media reported.


Photo: en.trend.az

