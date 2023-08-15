Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Wildfire displaces 2,000, damages houses in southern France

    15 August 2023, 15:16

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM A wildfire on Monday evening swept through nearly 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land in southern France, displacing over 2,000 people and damaging houses, authorities announced Tuesday.

    The blazes spread through the touristic spots of the department Pyrenees-Orientales in the Mediterranean, the prefecture said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The towns of Sorede, Saint-Andre, and Argeles-sur-Mer were affected, the prefecture added, explaining that the fire hit mostly tourist areas.

    Authorities evacuated 2,000 people from two residential sites and four camping areas in the town of Saint-Andre, where houses and other buildings were severely damaged.

    The fire claimed no lives, the prefecture noted, adding that it was put out around 3.00 a.m. (0100GMT) with the efforts of over 650 firefighters.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Saudi team receives U.S. National Science Foundation Research grant worth $1.2 mln
    Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
    Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    UK likely to record hottest day of 2023 this week: Meteorological Office
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo