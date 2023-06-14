Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Wildfire contained in Abai region

    14 June 2023, 22:30

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Wildfire raged in Abai region were contained, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of the region.

    According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry, the wildfire in the territory of the Semey Ormany natural reserve in Abai region was contained as of 9:00 pm on June 14.

    Forces and equipment were regrouped to fully extinguish the fire.

    Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

    14 forestry workers died as a result of the wildfire in Abai region.

    1,800 people are involved in the firefighting efforts in the region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova
    Dead trees reportedly catch fire outside Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title