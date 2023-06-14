Wildfire contained in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Wildfire raged in Abai region were contained, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of the region.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry, the wildfire in the territory of the Semey Ormany natural reserve in Abai region was contained as of 9:00 pm on June 14.

Forces and equipment were regrouped to fully extinguish the fire.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died as a result of the wildfire in Abai region.

1,800 people are involved in the firefighting efforts in the region.