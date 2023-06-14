Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Wildfire contained in Abai region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2023, 22:30
Wildfire contained in Abai region Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Wildfire raged in Abai region were contained, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of the region.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry, the wildfire in the territory of the Semey Ormany natural reserve in Abai region was contained as of 9:00 pm on June 14.

Forces and equipment were regrouped to fully extinguish the fire.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died as a result of the wildfire in Abai region.

1,800 people are involved in the firefighting efforts in the region.


Abai region   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Today's Birthdays
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik reaches 1st ATP 500 final in his career in Halle
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
President Tokayev to chair extraordinary session of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Head of State chairs extraordinary meeting of Security Council
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Rains expected in most of Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan