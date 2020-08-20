Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Wildberries online retailer eyes to build logistics centers in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2020, 14:38
Wildberries online retailer eyes to build logistics centers in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – International online retailer Wildberries is planning to build large logistics centers in Kazakhstan, Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

According to Minister Sultanov, construction of large logistics centers in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty is being eyed by Wildberries online retailer. The logistics center with the area of 100,000 square meters will offer up to 5,000 jobs.

A source at the Ministry of Trade and Integration confirmed the construction of the logistics centers is likely to be completed by the end of 2022.

Bakhyt Sultanov also reminded that three Wildberries fulfillment centers function in Kazakhstan which handle over 350,000 mailing items daily. The number of the fulfillment centers will grow up to 15 and the number of mailing items handled –to 83 million by 2025, respectively.


