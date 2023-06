Wild wind tears roofs off in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The strong wind gusts blew off the roof of a workshop building in Buarabay district of Akmola region, the Emergency Situations Department informs. No victims or injuries were reported.

Earlier the Emergency Situations Department of the region warned that approaching thunderstorms could cause high wind gusts up to 28m/s across the region on August 29-31.