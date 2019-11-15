Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales has launched an alternative to Facebook and Twitter

15 November 2019, 21:43
Wikipedia's Jimmy Wales has launched an alternative to Facebook and Twitter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is launching a social-media website called WT: Social. The platform aims to compete with Facebook and Twitter, except instead of funding it using advertising, Wales is taking a page from the Wikipedia playbook and financing it through user donations.

«The business model of social media companies, of pure advertising, is problematic,» Wales told Financial Times. «It turns out the huge winner is low-quality content.»

WT: Social got its start as Wikitribune, a site that published original news stories with the community fact-checking and sub-editing articles. The venture never really gained much traction, so Wales is moving it to the new platform with a more social networking focus.

The site will still post articles, but instead of giving content with the most «Likes» priority, its algorithms will list the newest stories first. However, the founder is open to adding an «upvote» feature similar to Reddit's down the road.

Wales says that he hopes to nurture niche groups, which are sometimes censored or removed by Facebook and Twitter. However, this does not mean people can post whatever they want without fear of removal. Wales does not want it to devolve into a network of hate.

Currently, WT: Social has about 50,000 users, and it only went live a month ago. The platform will be free to join, but right now, users signing up are put on a «short» waiting list unless they donate or invite friends to register.

«Obviously the ambition is not 50,000 or 500,000 but 50m and 500m,» Wales stated.

Source: Techspot

Internet   Technology   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023