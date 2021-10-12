Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Why Nur-Sultan remains in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 17:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova explained why Nur-Sultan remains in the high COVID-19 ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports.

«Since last March the city has been remaining in the high COVID-19 ‘red zone’. It depends on intense exponents. Absolute number is calculated per 100,000 population, if it exceeds this indicator the city remains in the ‘red zone’. Today we see a slight decrease in coronavirus cases. The same the intense indicator as of today is 172. It exceeds 100 that’s’ why the city is still in the ‘red zone’,» she said.

According to head of the public healthcare department Timur Muratov there are 578 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the city. «It means morbidity rate is still high. It is essential to get vaccinated, to keep safety measures to curb coronavirus spread. When the number of patients in COVID-19 hospitals drops less than 100, the city will move to the ‘green zone’,» he added.


