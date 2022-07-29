Qazaq TV
Whole town evacuated due to huge fire in Friuli
29 July 2022 17:47

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Mayor of Savogna d'Isonzo on Thursday ordered that the town of San Michele del Carso, which is within its municipality, be evacuated because of a resurgence of a huge wildfire that has been ravaging the Carso area of Friuli Venezia Giulia, ANSA reports.

Winds were blowing the flames towards homes in the town, near Gorizia.

Gorizia Mayor Rodolfo Ziberna said he suspected the new fire was started deliberately.

Italy has been badly hit by forest fires this year.

The severe drought it is enduring and a series of heat waves have created conditions that make it easier for fires to spread fast.

Drought and heat waves are among the extreme weather events that scientists say are becoming more frequent and more intense due to climate change caused by human activity.


Photo: ansa.it
