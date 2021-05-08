Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    WHO validates China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    8 May 2021, 14:46

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The World Health Organization (WHO) validated on Friday the BBIBP-CorV COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm for emergency use, Xinhua reports.

    «This afternoon, WHO gave emergency use listing to Sinopharm Beijing's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality,» said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

    «This expands the list of vaccines that COVAX can buy, and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine,» he said.

    In an official press release, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Health Products Dr. Mariangela Simao said that the addition of the Sinopharm vaccine has «the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk.»

    The vaccine produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the China National Biotec Group, is an inactivated vaccine with easy storage requirements, which makes it highly suitable for low-resource settings.

    It is also the first vaccine that will carry a vaccine vial monitor, a small sticker on the vaccine vials that change color if the vaccine is exposed to heat, letting health workers know whether the vaccine can be safely used.

    According to WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), the Sinopharm vaccine is recommended for use in adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks.

    Though few older adults over 60 years were enrolled in clinical trials and efficacy could not be estimated in this age group, WHO is not recommending an upper age limit for the Sinopharm vaccine, because reviewed data have suggested that the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in older persons, according to the WHO press release.

    «There is no theoretical reason to believe that the vaccine has a different safety profile in older and younger populations,» said the WHO press release, which recommends that countries using the vaccine in older age groups conduct safety and effectiveness monitoring.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    WTO Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President