WHO, UNICEF recommend face masks for children aged 12 and older

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 August 2020, 08:39
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) advise all children aged 12 and older to wear face masks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

«WHO and UNICEF advise that children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults, in particular when they cannot guarantee at least a 1-metre distance from others and there is widespread transmission in the area,» reads a fact sheet posted on the WHO website.

For children aged between six and 11, the decision on wearing masks depends on a number of factors, including «the ability of the child to safely and appropriately use a mask» and «potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development,» TASS reports.

Other factors to be taken into account is virus transmission in the area where the child resides and adequate adult supervision and instructions to the child on how to put on, take off and safely wear masks.

«Children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks,» the WHO and UNICEF said.


