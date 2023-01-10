Go to the main site
    WHO special commission to examine Kazakhstan’s COVID QazVac vaccine

    10 January 2023, 17:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A WHO special commission is to make a visit to Kazakhstan to study its homegrown coronavirus vaccine QazVac this April, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, the WHO is working to register the Kazakh coronavirus vaccine.

    «Last year, the WHO experts studied our documents online. A special commission of the WHO is to examine the production of the Kazakh vaccine, whether the plant meets the international standards and whether the vaccine could be used in other countries,» said the minister.

    She went on to say that the registration of the vaccine implies several stages.

    As of January 10, 10,856,512 people in Kazakhstan were given the first coronavirus shot, and 10,627,571 were administered the second one. 5,734,960 were given a booster shot.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

