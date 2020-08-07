Go to the main site
    WHO sends medical equipment to Almaty

    7 August 2020, 11:38

    ALMATY- KAZINFORM - 200 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the Almaty airport. The oxygen concentrators were donated from the World Health Organization and funded by the European Union in response to the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the statement of the WHO, the shipment will be distributed by SK Pharmacy to different hospitals in all regions in Kazakhstan.

    «WHO is committed to continue to provide its technical expertise, medical supplies and medical equipment to support Kazakhstan in the fight against COVID-19,» said Dr Caroline Clarinval, WHO Kazakhstan Representative.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus WHO COVID-19
