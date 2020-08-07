Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

WHO sends medical equipment to Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2020, 11:38
WHO sends medical equipment to Almaty

ALMATY- KAZINFORM - 200 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the Almaty airport. The oxygen concentrators were donated from the World Health Organization and funded by the European Union in response to the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the statement of the WHO, the shipment will be distributed by SK Pharmacy to different hospitals in all regions in Kazakhstan.

«WHO is committed to continue to provide its technical expertise, medical supplies and medical equipment to support Kazakhstan in the fight against COVID-19,» said Dr Caroline Clarinval, WHO Kazakhstan Representative.

photo

photo


Almaty   Coronavirus   WHO   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year