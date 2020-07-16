Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    WHO sends $2.7 mln protective equipment to Kazakhstan

    16 July 2020, 08:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A plane has arrived at the Almaty airport with personal protective equipment (PPE) for Kazakhstani doctors, this was reported by Kazinform with the reference to the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

    According to the ministry’s Facebook account, the delivery is organized by the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan and includes the necessary personal protective equipment for medical workers: respiratory and medical masks, face shields, goggles as well as protective gowns. The cargo is worth USD 2.7 million.

    «Health care workers play a primary role in the fight against COVID-19 and must be provided with the necessary means to protect themselves and their patients,» said the head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan, Dr. Caroline Clarinval.

    WHO will continue to provide technical expertise and medical supplies to support Kazakhstan's response to the pandemic.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan WHO COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events