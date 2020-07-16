Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO sends $2.7 mln protective equipment to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 July 2020, 08:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A plane has arrived at the Almaty airport with personal protective equipment (PPE) for Kazakhstani doctors, this was reported by Kazinform with the reference to the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry’s Facebook account, the delivery is organized by the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan and includes the necessary personal protective equipment for medical workers: respiratory and medical masks, face shields, goggles as well as protective gowns. The cargo is worth USD 2.7 million.

«Health care workers play a primary role in the fight against COVID-19 and must be provided with the necessary means to protect themselves and their patients,» said the head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan, Dr. Caroline Clarinval.

WHO will continue to provide technical expertise and medical supplies to support Kazakhstan's response to the pandemic.

Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   WHO   COVID-19  
