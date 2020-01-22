Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

WHO’s emergency panel to meet on China virus

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 January 2020, 10:11
WHO’s emergency panel to meet on China virus

GENEVA. KAZINFORM A World Health Organization emergency panel will meet on Wednesday to discuss the outbreak of a new virus in China which has claimed six lives, an official said.

In a news conference, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will convene the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

The committee will «advise him if the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and what recommendations should be put in place,» Jasarevic said.

«So far, four cases have been reported outside China, two in Thailand, one in Japan and one in the Republic of Korea,» the spokesman added.

«More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly in other countries in the coming days,» he said.

A team from the WHO is meeting with health officials in Wuhan, China, and is working on a response to novel coronavirus, he noted.

Worldwide, there has been a total of 278 officially reported, confirmed cases of «2019-nCoV» the coronavirus.

Officials in China have confirmed 291 cases of the virus in the country. A total of 270 were found in central Hubei province, while 21 cases were confirmed in six other cities -- Beijing, Shanghai and four cities in southeastern Guangdong province.

«Based on current information, an animal source seems the most likely primary source of this outbreak with limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts,» Jasarevic said.


Coronavirus   UN   World News   WHO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future