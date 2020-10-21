Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO reports record weekly growth in coronavirus cases

21 October 2020, 21:33
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases in the world increased over the past week by more than 2.4 mln, which is the highest weekly figure since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by more than 36,000, which is roughly in line with the previous week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at an accelerated rate, while the number of new deaths remains relatively stable, the WHO said. As of October 18, more than 40 mln cases and 1.1 mln deaths have been reported, including over 2.4 million new cases and 36,000 new deaths in the last week, TASS reports.

The most severe pandemic situation is observed in the Americas. In total, more than 798,000 people were infected in this region from October 12 to 18, and the total number of infected exceeded 18.8 mln. More than 16,000 deaths were recorded in seven days, and as of October 18, the total number of deaths was more than 608,000.

Meanwhile, Europe saw a 25% increase in the incidence over the previous week. The number of cases increased by more than 927,000 to more than 8 mln. More than 8,000 people died in a week, and the total number of deaths exceeded 256,000.


