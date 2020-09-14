WHO reports record one-day increase in coronavirus cases across the globe

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe has amounted to 28,637,952, increasing by 307,930 in the past 24 hours, a record one-day increase, the World Health Organization reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to WHO data made public on Sunday, the number of fatalities grew by 5,537 in 24 hours, to a total of 917,417. The WHO statistics is based on only officially confirmed data on infections and fatalities supplied by the states.

The region of North and South America reports the highest number of infections - 14,699,174, including 132,464 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll there grew by 3,308, totaling 508,705. Southeast Asia reports 5,377,062 COVID-19 cases and 92,391 deaths with 101,119 new cases in the past 24 hours and 1,270 fatalities.

The European region is placed third as to the number of coronavirus cases, which has amounted to 4,796,426. As many as 225,494 coronavirus patients have died in Europe.

The United States tops the list as to the number of coronavirus cases - 6,386,832. Then goes India (4,754,356), Brazil (4,282,164), Russia (1,063,811), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326) and Argentina (535,705).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.