WHO reports record growth of coronavirus cases globally over last day

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 August 2020, 12:18
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 21.02 mln, having increased by more than 294,000 in 24 hours - record figure during the pandemic.

According to data released on Saturday by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths increased by almost 10,000 and exceeded 755,000.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 15, 21,026,758 cases and 755,786 deaths were registered in the world. The number of cases increased by 294,237 per day, the number of deaths increased by 9,985, TASS reports.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on cases of infection and death provided by states.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.


