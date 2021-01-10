Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
WHO reports over 799,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 January 2021, 15:03
GENEVA. KAZINFORM Over 799,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to more than 87.58 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by more than 15,400 to over 1.9 mln, TASS reports.

As of 17.52 Moscow time on January 9, as much as 87,589,206 coronavirus cases and 1,906,606 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed infection cases grew by 799,712 over the past 24 hours and the death toll rose by 14,454.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

North and South America account for more than 55% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (441,723). Europe goes second (273,942 cases), followed by Africa (30,961).

The highest number of COVID-19 cases is recorded in the United States (21,447,670), followed by India (10,413,417), Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,379,103), the UK (2,957,476), France (2,701,658), Italy (2,237,890), Spain (2,025,560), Germany (1,891,581), Colombia (1,737,347), Argentina (1,690,006), and Mexico (1,493,569).


