Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    WHO reports over 583,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

    5 January 2021, 11:19

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 583,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing a total number of infections to 83.91 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

    According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,900 to exceed 1.84 million, TASS reports.

    As of 19.33 Moscow time on January 4, as many as 83,910,386 coronavirus cases and 1,839,660 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 583,907 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,957.

    The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

    South and North America account for more than 57% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (337,231). Europe goes second (173,812 cases) followed by South East Asia (26,868).

    Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (20,258,725), followed by India (10,340,469), Brazil (7,716,405), Russia (3,260,138), the UK (2,654,783), France (2,611,616), Italy (2,155,446), Spain (1,893,502), Germany (1,775,513), Colombia (1,666,408), Argentina (1,634,834), and Mexico (1,443,544).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events